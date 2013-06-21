Edward Snowden: Hero or Traitor? Conservatives Split

Palm Coast, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- InfoFaucet.com announced a new online poll asking readers whether they consider Edward Snowden a hero or a traitor. "Many of our readers are conservatives, but we don't know how this poll will come out as there seems to be a split among conservatives on this issue," said James L. Paris the site's managing editor. The poll will be run for ten days and the results are being reported in real time on the site. "Conservatives don't like government intrusion in their personal life, but have mixed feelings about how Snowden went public," added Paris.



About InfoFaucet.com

InfoFaucet.com launched on June 15th as a multi-blog platform and currently has 82 contributors. The site covers a wide array of lifestyle topics, news, and politics. The company is based in Palm Coast, Florida and is privately held.