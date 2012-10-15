Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) shares over potential securities laws violations by Edwards Lifesciences Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) concerning whether a series of statements by Edwards Lifesciences Corp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $1.23 billion in 2008 to over $1.67 billion in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $128.90 million in 2008 to $236.70 million in 2011. Furthermore, Edwards Lifesciences said that its quarterly Revenue in 2012 rose from $459.20 million in the first quarter to $482.00 million in the second quarter and its quarterly Net Income rose from $65.10 million in the first quarter to $67.80 million in the second quarter.



Since its 2:1 split on May 28, 2010 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) grew from as low as $52.46 in June 2010 to as high as $109.75 per share on October 4, 2012.



Then on October 8, 2012, Edwards Lifesciences Corp announced its preliminary third quarter 2012 sales. Edwards Lifesciences estimates total sales of $448 million for the third quarter that ended on September 30, 2012, which is lower than the Company's guidance of $465 million to $485 million provided during its second quarter earnings conference call on July 24, 2012.



Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) dropped from $107.41 per share on October 8, 2012, to as low as $83.33 per share on October 10, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) and currently hold those Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



