Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Investor Notice: Deadline on Nov. 18 in Lawsuit Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on November 18, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) over alleged securities laws violations by Edwards Lifesciences Corp.



Investors with a substantial investment in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) between April 25, 2012 and April 23, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on November 18, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) between April 25, 2012 and April 23, 2013 , that Edwards Lifesciences Corp and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material facts related to the prospects, projected sales and adoption of the Company’s Edwards SAPIEN transcatheter aortic heart valve, including the related transfemoral and transapical delivery methods (“SAPIEN”), and related projections of financial performance for the Company’s operations.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants allegedly knew but concealed from Edwards Lifesciences’ shareholders between April 25, 2012 and April 23, 2013 that adoption of SAPIEN was weaker than the Company claimed, due to concerns among physicians over the risks and complexity of the procedure for implanting the valve, that Edwards Lifesciences’ outlook for sales and earnings per share was significantly weaker than the optimistic guidance defendants offered to investors, and that as a result, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for the statements made concerning the Company’s operations, forecasts and outlook.



On April, 23, 2013, Edwards Lifesciences Corp reported its first quarter results. The plaintiff says that Edwards Lifesciences Corp disclosed that approximately 20 candidate hospitals had postponed SAPIEN training, that there was substantially no backlog of patients awaiting SAPIEN implants, and that the Company’s financial results had been and would likely continue to be weaker than estimates.



Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp dropped from almost $110 in October 2012 to as low as $62.54 per share in May 2013.



The plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) between April 25, 2012 and April 23, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com