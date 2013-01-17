Edwardsville Personal Trainer to Hold "Kicking Cancer for Christopher" Charity Workout to Benefit the Christopher Shaw Benefit Fund

Edwardsville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Roger Ernst II, owner of Edwardsville’s top Fitness Bootcamp, will host the “Kicking Cancer for Christopher" Charity Bootcamp Workout benefiting the Christopher Shaw Benefit Fund.



“The purpose of this charity workout is to raise awareness and funds for Christopher Shaw, who was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma a couple of months ago,” explains Roger Ernst II, a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and founder of Performance Fitness, a fitness bootcamp that is designed to help people achieve their fitness and weight loss goals.



Christopher, 19, has been a runner since middle school. While away attending college, Christopher ran in a 5K race. After not performing at his best because he wasn’t feeling well, Christopher went to see a doctor. The doctor diagnosed Christopher with Lymphoma. Because the mass was located in Christopher’s chest, and the fact that it was pushing on vital organs, he was immediately airlifted to St. Louis to begin treatment. Christopher’s treatment will last approximately two years. He’s also participating in a clinical study and will be monitored closely for 10 years following his treatment.



The “Kicking Cancer for Christopher” Charity Bootcamp Workout is the 4th charity bootcamp that Roger Ernst and Performance Fitness have put on for the local community. These charity bootcamps usually average 70+ participants and raise approximately $1,300.



The “Kicking Cancer for Christopher” Charity Bootcamp Workout is open to participants of all fitness levels with a $10 minimum entry fee. The workout will take place at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr., Edwardsville, IL 62025. Registration will begin at 9:10 am on Sat. January 19th, with the workout beginning at 9:30 am. There will be post-workout prizes and raffles that all participants are eligible to win. Prizes will include Nike bags, Saucony, New Balance, and Mizuno shoes, massage gift certificates, t-shirts, water bottles, and gift cards to local Edwardsville area businesses.



Additional donations can be made to the “Christopher Shaw Benefit Fund” at The Edge Bank, 10 Terre Verde Ct., Edwardsville, IL 62025.



For more questions or information please contact Roger Ernst II by email at PerformanceFitnessBootcamp@gmail.com or by phone at 618-781-6712.



About Performance Fitness

Performance Fitness is strength and conditioning gym that combines unconventional training methods, workouts, and equipment in order to help our clients take their fitness, athleticism, performance, and appearance to the next level.



The Performance Fitness workout program combines a dynamic warm-up, flexibility, strength training, cardio, conditioning, and core work into a hybrid total body workout that is safe and effective.



Performance Fitness is also a very tight knit community, where clients push each other to work harder during the workouts, have fun, become friends, and spend time with each other outside of the gym.



