Edwin L. Guyer Offering Professional Consultation for Record Expungement in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Criminal record is one thing that can affect the overall balance of life. The ones, who have faced criminal charges, are often met with undesirable implications such as troubles in obtaining license or certifications, better employment opportunities, and others. The only way one could have this terrible stain clear off life is by getting his record expunged or erased. Edwin L. Guyer, a renowned attorney in Montgomery Country, thus offers the best and the most professional consultation for record expungement in Pennsylvania.



He is counted among the most reliable experts in criminal defense law and offers a well-planned mechanism to get his clients’ name clear of criminal records. Although, the process takes about 6-9 months to complete for being complex, but Mr. Guyer still aims at getting his clients' records cleared as soon as possible.



One of his clients, Mr. Joseph R. Landale further proves Mr. Guyer's claims for offering the best consultations for record expungement in PA. He states, “Ed and his staff were very helpful from the minute I made my initial phone call to start my expungement. As promised, this expungement removed my criminal charges so that I was able to get a new job. I am very satisfied with his representation and would highly recommend him and his staff.”



Edwin L. Guyer has a brilliant track record in presenting strong cases for his clients, the credit of which goes to the man's years of experience in the courts. He is devoted in bringing people into a life that is fresh and dirt-less.



About Edwin L. Guyer

Edwin L. Guyer, in private practice for over 30 years, is a former Assistant District Attorney and Public Defender. He is a founding member of The Pennsylvania Driver’s License Lawyers Association and is affiliated to many associations including American Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, Montgomery County Bar Association and many more. He works aggressively to help his clients get the best possible outcome, and has earned a reputation for making a positive difference for the clients and their families.



To know more, please visit: http://www.paduilawyer.com/



Contact: Law Offices of Edwin L. Guyer 790 Penllyn Pike, Suite 302 Blue Bell, PA 19422 Ph: (215) 542-9333