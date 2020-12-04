Edy Marron Excites Fans by Announcing New Album Set to Release in January 2021

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- Dutch DJ and big-time music producer, Edy Marron recently unveiled plans to release a new album in January 2021. Fans of the renowned producer were eagerly awaiting his next release, after he shared small previews and snippets of his upcoming works on Instagram.



He plans on releasing new tracks throughout December, and is hoping to start off 2021 with a bang with his new album. In regards to the release of the album, he stated that this is one of his largest releases yet. And for that, he has been working hard, even during the epidemic. Wanting to continue his journey into the realm of music, he showed unbridled dedication and did not let the epidemic stand in his way. Through his album, he has further refined his unique take and style of music.



The culmination of his efforts and hard work can finally be seen through the release of his new album. The big producer is ecstatic to share his new tracks like: "Do The Same", "Why" and "One More Day".



The response to this announcement was a lot of excitement by his fans. His Instagram page has also been filled to the brim with positive comments, feedback and fans eagerly awaiting the release of the new album.



Edy Marron added that while he is more than happy to release a new album in 2021, he has many more plans and things in the works. He hopes to make 2021 his best year yet, and for that purpose, he is going to put in all that he can. As his new album is right around the corner, fans and followers are eager to see Edy's journey and experience his music.



About Edy Marron

Edy Marron is a HouseMusic producer with a unique and alluring style. Originally known as a Dutch DJ, he has now also expanded his abilities, taking on the role of a big producer. In 2021, he plans on releasing a new album that will include a number of great tracks.



Edy Marron can be reached through Instagram where he frequently shares details about his up-and-coming releases. New snippets and previews of his latest albums and tracks can also be viewed through his Instagram. Fans and followers who have already gotten a glimpse have replied with positivity and renewed eagerness to view the full album. For more information: https://www.edy-marron.com/



