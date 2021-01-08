Edy Marron, Music Artist and DJ Rings in the New Year with New HOT Release "Do the Same"

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- Edy Marron, a popular Dutch DJ and music producer kick starts the New Year with New HOT Release "Do the Same". The track was released on January 2nd 2021 and can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple music and other platforms. What starts as a soulful romantic song quickly transforms into a peppy one. It continues to give the party vibes making it one of the best dance songs for the year. This talented music artist has many releases to his credit in 2019 and 2020 with over a million streams in just 2019 alone. Edy's main focus has always been on creating new tunes and introducing new beats to give his fans something new and refreshing always. With EDM music as the base, Edy doesn't hesitate to experiment with different sounds and sound effects.



The pandemic has definitely changed a lot of things including one's outlook and perspective towards life. But what didn't change is Edy's passion for music. Edy had taken complete advantage of the lockdown period to stay focused and create beautiful soulful music. Ever since Edy was a child, music has remained a constant inspiration in his life. The start of the New Year witnessed a new HOT release and Edy aims to make the rest of the year as busiest as he can. The year will also witness several new collaborations with music artists, music labels, celebrities, actors and many others. The new track "Do the Same" is available for streaming on Edy Marron's official website as well as popular streaming platforms online.



About Edy Marron

Edy Marron a.k.a. Ed Marron is a DJ and record producer based at Amsterdam, Netherlands. Edy is also the founder of Marron Music.



