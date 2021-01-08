Edy Marron, Popular Dutch DJ/Producer Releases New Track "Do the Same"

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- Edy Marron, a popular Dutch DJ and music producer is pleased to announce the release of new track "Do the Same", a Deep House track now available on all major music platforms. Edy's music has a unique touch with different kinds of sounds embedded in the tracks. Edy believes in change and loves to incorporate new beats to give his fans something new to come back to. This track "Do the Same" is peppy and groovy. It also has some interesting bits in between that grab the attention of the ears. This song will sure make party lovers groove on the dance floor without much effort.



With over 191 releases so far, Edy is constantly looking at new collaborations with music artists, producers and labels. Edy is also popular on social media and keeps in constant touch with his fans on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, etc. Born in 1982, Edy's love for music started when he was 13 years old. It was in 2007 that he produced his first track, however, due to major setbacks on his health front, Edy had to take frequent breaks from his music career. 2019 and 2020 were the years where he was seen in complete action with release of several music tracks, collaborating with a famous actor and their appearance on national TV.



To know more visit https://www.edy-marron.com/



About Edy Marron

Edy Marron a.k.a. Ed Marron is a DJ and record producer based at Amsterdam, Netherlands. Edy is also the founder of Marron Music which has recorded some of his best singles such as Minutes, Urban, Till the End and so on. More than 48 tracks have been released in 2019 alone which were streamed for over 1 million times across popular streaming platforms.



