EeLinkTech.com, Leading IoT Sensor Manufacturers Offering Seamless Smart Tracking Solutions

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- EeLinkTech.com, the leading IoT Device Manufacturers are pleased to present GPS Tracker IoT OEM/ODM designs for their clients. The IoT vehicle tracking systems have gained immense popularity because of the way they empower the overall fleet tracking system. Eelink is on a constant endeavor to design supply chain tracking solutions keeping the future in mind. Their products are future ready with the latest technologies embedded and their GPS Tracking devices with IoT sensors have proved it. They accept all kinds of IoT ODM and IoT OEM manufacturing from clients operating across niches whether it is logistics or fleet rentals.



The IoT Device manufacturing is done right here in the company owned factory spanning across 5000 square meters equipped with state-of-the-art equipment including SMT and other machines. Highly trained, experienced and talented technicians design the GPS and IoT ODM and IoT OEM devices based on the specific needs and requirements of their clients. The Development Process includes: PCBA Designing, Mechanism Design, Prototype Development, API Interface and Mobile App Development and more.



The Expert R&D members and engineers at Eelink offer solutions for GPS Tracker OEM and GPS Tracker ODM locator services for clients who have more specific requirements. The company had develop high-tech custom products in the past with GPS safety cameras, radar detectors, vehicle alarms, GPS tracking systems and more. Developing a product right from scratch to making the necessary modifications to the existing system, Eelink can cater to any kind of GPS tracking request. This leading IoT device manufacturers offer solutions for clients who operate in car rentals, fleet and asset management, trucking & logistics, school bus management systems, secured transportation, employee management, etc.



About https://www.eelinktech.com/

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Based at Shenzhen, China is established in 2004 is a company that manufactures GPS Personal Trackers, GPS Vehicle Trackers, IoT Devices and GPS Tracker OEM/ODM Solutions. They are now the leading IoT sensor manufacturers in the country.



