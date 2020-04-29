EelinkTech.com, Pioneers in GPS Tracking Devices with Innovative Hardware and Software Solutions

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Eelinktech.com, the leaders in GPS tracking solutions and devices are pleased to present their latest IoT device solution sand IoT sensors with advanced features. Internet of Things or IoT technology enhances the existing GPS features in a device. The IoT sensors specifically transmit the data remotely to other connected devices, systems or sensors. These state-of-the-art tracking devices do an excellent job in gathering and transmitting updated and comprehensive vehicle data. The data can also include driver identification, fuel monitoring and many others. This ground-breaking technology in any GPS devices aids in improved operations of the logistics and transport businesses.



The other major advantage is that safer driving habits are guaranteed because the drivers are under constant observation. With driving habits recorded such as speeding, harsh braking and other unsafe driving practices, fleet services businesses can keep a check on their drivers. The GPT12-L NB-IOT/LTE-M GPS Vehicle Tracking Device is specifically designed to manage a fleet of vehicles and assets with frequent updates on location data, condition and monitoring of remote assets. The GPT29 is the world's smartest in-transit monitoring device which is equipped with IoT sensors that provide a constant stream of data with regards to the cargo, containers or packagers. They can also report the temperature, humidity, shock, light and other movements. There are also certain plug and play devices such as the all new TK319L 4G SIM GPS Trackers and different versions of the same.



To know more about IoT Device Manufacturers, visit https://www.eelinktech.com/



About https://www.eelinktech.com/

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology based at Guangdong, China founded in 2004 is a company that manufactures and supplies GPS tracking devices, IoT Devices and other vehicle tracking and communication terminal products. Eelink also develops GPS tracking platforms that work in sync with Android & iOS devices, PCs and Laptops, etc.



Media Contact



Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology

Address: Guangdong, China

Phone: +86-755-81482396

Email: Apple@EelinkTech.com

Website: https://www.eelinktech.com/