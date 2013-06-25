EFA Teaching Centre Launches Promotion of Their English Courses Taught in England

Torquay, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Recent studies show an average of 375 million people currently speak English as their primary language; in addition, more than 1 billion people speak English as a secondary language. With these numbers steadily increasing, several billion more individuals are seeking to learn this most widely utilized language in the world. In order to meet the growing demand, the EFA Teaching Centre has launched efforts to promote their extensive range of English language courses.



Lily Buckley of the EFA Teaching Centre affirmed, "We offer those desiring to learn the English language an opportunity to do so in beautiful Torquay, England. Our instructors, who are native English speakers, bring 25 years of teaching experience to our students. Our most popular courses are the English Standard Courses, including student courses for the younger generation and language holiday courses for adults and seniors. We offer both group and individual lessons with the option to book leisure and excursion programs. For those 14 years and older, we offer Intensive English courses. This course is available on an individual basis or in groups of 3 to 6 students."



Buckley continued, "With our Private Intensive Course, students may choose from 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 or 35 lessons each week, enabling our students to determine the pace at which they learn. If a student learns more quickly than expected, he or she may advance to the next course level ahead of schedule. We offer classes for beginners as well as intermediate students with at least one year of prior instruction. Our maximum class enrollment is 15 students, but we try to limit our class size as much as possible. By scheduling small classes, we are able to ensure each student receives the highest level of personal supervision and instruction."



Buckley went on to say, "In keeping with our attention to the wishes of our students, we provide leisurely vacation courses that include cultural activities and excursions or sports programs such as sailing and golf courses. We offer short, intensive courses for those with more fast paced inclinations. Our international language school features full accommodations with carefully selected host families, in local bed and breakfasts or even in 5 star hotels. For more details pertaining to the courses we offer or to schedule one of our affordable, all-inclusive packages, visit our website, www.efalanguage.com/de/."



About EFA Teaching Centre

EFA Teaching Centre is a unique school based on learning the English language in a fun, flexible environment. They believe offering language instruction within the country of its origin facilitates the learning process and provides a memorable, enjoyable experience. They strive to provide courses specifically tailored to meet the needs of their students.