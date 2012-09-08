Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2012 -- Ribbun Software has recently introduced a new service that allows its clients to get effective blog posts to promote their products or services and to increase the number of quality back links to the client website. Like other SEO services provided by Ribbun Software, this service is also designed to use the latest online strategies and trends to develop a strong online presence for its clients.



The new effective blog posts will be very useful for Ribbun Software’s vast clientele. This particular service’s benefits are explained by company spokesperson Mr. Mohit, who says, “Our service is designed to put up effective blog posts, and we have been improving the popularity and efficiency of our blog site for over an year now. At this point of time, we are confident that our effective blog posts will work at their peak levels to increase brand awareness of its clients and to improve their visibility and online web presence.”



The new service offered by Ribbun not only allows the creating of effective blog posts, but also formation of back links on the blogs pointing to the clients’ websites. These websites have already been proven to be of high quality, and they can significantly increase the search engine results page rank of the target website. The relevancy of Ribbun Software’s effective blog posts arises due to the blog’s high ranks among search engines.



Ribbun Software has already set up a stringent set of rules to follow in order to maintain the legitimacy and effectiveness of the blog posts. As with all other white-hat SEO services offered by the company, this new service will also be provided by following some essential rules. For example, the number of links added per post is limited to two in order to maintain consistently effective blog posts and to keep the back link network clean. This also ensures that search engines do not flag the links as mass-created ones, and lower their effectiveness.



This link building aspect of Ribbun Software’s effective blog posts adds more value to the service. Along with increasing the outreach of the company, it also improves the Search engine page rank of the website. An added advantage of blog-based links is that the blog sites are generally indexed at a greater frequency, so the effects of the company’s plan are seen more quickly.



About Ribbun

Ribbun Software is a popular SEO and SMO company that offers a wide range of different services. Since its introduction, the company has constantly endeavored to offer better and more innovative services that use the best resources available for greater results.