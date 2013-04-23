Effective Methods for Choosing a DUI Attorney - Best Ways to Find a DUI Attorney in Miami

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- It happens: A guy in Florida has too much to drink at the local watering hole and decides to drive home. He thinks he’s sober, but he isn’t, and he gets pulled over. At this point, he realizes that he needs a good DUI lawyer in Miami, but how to find one? Legal-yogi.com is here to supply some answers to that query, such as:



- Ask Others

- Talk to Family Attorney

- Consult the Yellow Pages

- Chat Up Sheriff’s Deputies



Talk to Other DUI Offenders



A great way to find a DUI, Miami, lawyer is to ask another person who’s been in the same position who he chose. Most often, the people who get arrested for this crime are repeat offenders, so they have some degree of experience is requiring an attorney. If the names of one or two lawyers come up frequently, the man should set up appointments with them to begin his search.



Get A Best DUI Lawyer And Free Consultation



Family Lawyer

The family’s general counsel can be a good source to help find Miami DUI attorneys because lawyers and their ilk run into each other often. They congregate at the local bars, meet in courtroom lobbies, and chat at bar association meetings. All of this interaction gives the family attorney a good feel for DUI lawyers, so he can give a person a good opinion that could help him choose his legal representative.



Yellow Pages

An excellent place to look for Miami DUI lawyers is in the local Yellow Pages. There are hundreds of ads for attorneys of all types; many of them will be DUI barristers. A good way to narrow down the choices in the Yellow Pages is to look closely at the ads. If there’s too much information, it could be that the lawyer is trying too hard to sell himself. If there’s not enough data, it may be because he just graduated law school and hasn’t gotten any experience yet. The ads that have just enough info include the lawyer’s name, address, phone and fax numbers, and his e-mail.



Sheriff’s Deputies

A DUI offender might want to talk to the sheriff’s deputies manning the desk and cells. These people can be a good source of information as to which Miami DUI lawyers are more effective than others. They can tell a detainee which attorney has a poor track record for winning his cases and which has a good one. Don’t ignore the advice they offer; it could be valuable.



About Legal-yogi.com

Legal-yogi.com is a user-friendly consumer resource website that never charges for its service. It makes connections between people who need answers to legal questions and the professionals who can provide them. For a free consultation, dial 800-397-1755.