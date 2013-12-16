Effective Performance Sage Accounting Software Is Now Available with Integration Capabilities

Basildon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Oakley ERP offers effective performance Sage Accounting software that is capable of integrating with six modules. Businesses may build a system designed for their type of service or merchandise offered to customers. There are applications for processing orders, payments, invoices, bank reconciliations and sales. Create and print financial reports; income (profit & loss), cash flow, budget, and balance sheet.



Financial reports are critical for internal users, including the Chief Financial Officer, management, and production managers. External users, such as, investors, banks, credit unions, security exchange commission and tax agencies use the reports for a variety of reasons. It’s important to implement an essential Sage Accounting software to ensure accuracy of statements when reporting taxes and applying for credit. The applications integrated together produce a fast performance system that prints documents with the click of one button.



Thousands of companies use the Oakley’s Sage Accounting software because of its powerful performance of organising transactions. The Sage/200 and Sage/300 programmes are customisable to all modules to create a dynamic system. Monitor assets and liabilities on a monthly or daily basis to know the financial position of the company. An advantageous benefit of the programme is that it offers online banking for processing payments and transfers between accounts.



A spokesperson said, “The programmes include nominal, general, sales purchase and general ledgers. There are integrable modules for accounts payable, accounts receivable, and cash register.”



About Oakley ERP

Oakley ERP is a software provider of accounting and customer relationship management modules since the late 1990’s. Visit their website to request for estimates and information, or call +44 (0)1268 724 005 to speak to a consultant.