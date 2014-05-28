Effective Poka-Yoke Device Eliminates Wasted Touches with Pcdata USA Pick to Light

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Pick to Light solution can be part of a lean manufacturing initiative providing continuous improvement by reducing errors and defects in parts and components handling processes. According to Antonio Rodrigues, National Sales Manager, “Pcdata USA’s Pick to Light is the ideal tool for use in environments where fast moving unit picking takes place. When compared to rival picking technologies such as voice or RF, Pick to Light offers the largest potential productivity benefits with all the expected improvements in order accuracy. Pcdata USA has invested years of experience into making the Pick to Light offerings easy to implement and extremely flexible. It is easier than ever to extract the huge gains in productivity that this technology offers.”



The light-directed methodology is an effective poka-yoke (error proofing) device ensuring that operators select the correct parts and quantity of each required for the active Bill of Materials. Pcdata USA Pick to Light eliminates wasted touches common to paper-based material handling approaches.



Pcdata USA’s Pick to Light features include:

- High visibility, robust order pick displays

- Flexible mounting method allowing the system to easily adapt/ grow with the operation

- Simple and intuitive solution

- Highly accurate order assembly

- Orders can be handled either by barcode scanning or manual selection

- Picking data can be interfaced back to ERP/WMS system providing real time visibility

- Hassle free user maintenance



Pcdata USA Pick-to-Light systems are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974