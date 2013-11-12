Effective & Proficient Managed Forex Accounts Services Available for Online Forex Trading

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The website FXCom affirms that their Managed Forex Accounts would be best suited for new investors who do not have prior knowledge of the currency trading but want to carry out online forex trading. It is ideal for a person who doesn’t have time to supervise the market on a minute-to-minute basis or who wishes to hire services of an experienced trading professional for correct management of the funds. It even strives to offer portfolio diversification to the traditional investors. The services can well be obtained by smaller businesses, individual investors as well as institutional clients.



As per the website, the company provides various programs through which the investors, who do not have time for studying the market, can participate in the forex trading and get their account managed by a CTA (Commodity Trading Advisor). One can keep it as a Low Risk Trading if such programs are adopted for trading purposes. The company helps investors, whether large or small, in fulfilling the investment goals of the clients. The professionals working on behalf of the investors are well-trained and professionally qualified with many years of experience in the market of foreign exchange.



According to the website, the company inherits a unique forex trading model and offers a High-return Forex Investing with Professional Risk Management which in turn would help the investors yield better returns over medium to long term investments. The company works for preserving the capital value of the customer’s investment which generates better returns and at the same time maintains a strong discipline. It has been offering effective and proven services to the investors as it has a team of experienced managers that work to offer complete customer satisfaction. They assist to maximise the returns of the investor and become an invaluable facilitator to one’s investment portfolio.



The company makes use of a unique trading system that helps in utilising technical analysis to take advantage of the trading opportunities in the most profitable manner. The company’s fund managers constantly monitor the market conditions as well as the open positions thereby assisting the investors fetch greater profits. One can grab more info about the services offered by the company by visiting their website www.fxcom.biz .



About FXCom

FXCom provides a disciplined and professional approach to the foreign exchange trading. The company manages the forex accounts on clients’ behalf and offer complete liquidity and transparency. The small and dynamic team of the company works with the dedication, experience and enthusiasm for attaining the goals of their clients. This particular approach compliments the trading system and offers a better solution for investment management of the client’s funds.



For Media Enquiry:

Company: FXCom

Website: http://www.fxcom.biz/