Effective Software Revealed as Best Blog Marketer - Blogging with John Chow Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Blogging with John Chow is the most popular success story in blogging, which started in December, 2005. Chow who lives in Vancouver, Canada, began with the promotion of many websites and blogs. Today, he owns one of the most famous blogs known as johnchow, which gets more than two million clicks every day. Currently, his earnings are $ 40,000 per month within a span of two years. He is also the founder and CEO of TTZ Media, Inc.



Chow has an inimitable style of writing on cars, the places he visits for dinner and more, which explains how he achieved this in his eBook, which can be downloaded free of cost. A more detailed instruction on how to start a blog and make money from it then, have a look at his VVP Blog Videos membership site. It has more than a hundred how to do videos that teaches a browser everything completely from how to register a domain naming to making incredible amounts of money and lot more in between. See Blogging with john chow review to judge yourself. The site is regularly updated with new videos as well. See Blogging with john chow review



Social Media



One can also stay connected with Chow by following him on several social media sites including, Twitter, Facebook, FriendFeed, LinkedIn, YouTube. The secret of escalating in internet marketing depends on how to drive traffic into your blog or website first. It is imperative that a browser is guided to your site, which is existing among the millions out there in the World Wide Web. Blogging with John Chow site teaches us how to list our website under the most appropriate web directories that is the answer for this very first action.



Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Link Building



Chow highlights the absolute importance of link building relating to keywords usage in reaching the website or blog instantly. The sole aim of john chowb dot com is to help the online visitors to gain access to the desired information within seconds through Search Engine Optimization (SEO). He shows the user that by creating Blogging with John Chow, how quickly entrepreneurs can escalate their earnings. This is done in the form of slots to reach one of the highest places in listing services.



The creation of Blogging with John Chow was only with the sole purpose of ensuring that marketers are able to achieve handsome income from their business by going online in a dedicated and systematic way. So, as soon as the blogger releases several features of his product on a regular basis, it gets plenty of traffic, which is helpful to use in promoting the blog and the product as well.



John Chow’s Blogging Course



It contains nine modules which are given below:



- Blogging 101 (making a choice on what to write and common mistakes)

- Launching a blog (software, purchasing domains etc.)

- Brand-o-nomics (strategies of successful bloggers and social networking)

- Content is King (content matter, how to attract comments etc.)

- List Building (how to build your email list, squeeze pages)

- Monetizing 101 (advertising, ad networks, affiliate marketing)

- Hunting down Readers (how to increase traffic and subscribers)

- SEO (rank optimizing for Google, link building, etc.)

- Analytics (Google Analytics, social media monitoring etc.



This comes with an access to a 30 day action plan including, a video presentation on where he talks about the formulations and working of this blog. The program costs $ 37, a fair price for such invaluable content and information. Please see Blogging with John Chow review at creativity den for making easy money from blogging. as this must be the right course



