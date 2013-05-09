Effective Therapeutic Services for Children and Adolescents

San Gwann,Malta -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- There are many special children and adolescents around us with special needs. Children with Autism, behavioral issues, social and emotional issues, learning problems and many other such issues need special attention. They need a separate home away from home. Although parents can give them everything they need, they still require additional support to help themselves come out of those situations. And these are the exact services that are provided by Hand in Hand Malta which is a Network of Professionals such as Clinical Psychologist, Accredited Play Therapist, Disability Specialist, Occupational Therapist, Early Intervention Tutor, Speech and Language Pathologist and Physiotherapist.



They cater to the children with special needs Malta. Autism Malta is treated with the help of a special needs team which includes all of the above mentioned professionals. They are experienced in their field of work and ensure that autistic children get the support they need to reach their potential. At the same time they also offer Play Therapy Malta Services which means that children are encouraged to be open and express their feelings during play sessions. Interested volunteers can also take up an ABA course during which people would study the methods of managing behavior.



To know more about the special needs services in detail visit website http://www.handinhandmalta.com/



Hand in Hand Malta based at San Gwann, Malta is an institution which operates with the help of a network of professionals working together towards the betterment of children and adolescents with special needs Malta. They offer various psychological services and play therapy Malta services to help children with Autism and those with behavioral challenges. They also offer ABA course for professionals who would learn different techniques on bringing out the positive changes in the behavior of children with autism Malta and other behavioral issues.



