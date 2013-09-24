Effective Timer Relays for High-Risk Applications

Baishi Yueqing, Zhejiang -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- “Any Electronics” proudly presents their entire range of timer relays such as Analogue Timer, Digital Timer Relay, Programmable Timer, Solid State Relay, Floatless Relay, Rev. Preventing Relay, Couplings and Sensor. They offer a complete set of timer relay products and other interrelated products. These units are seen in different applications such as commercial applications, industrial control circuits as well as OEM Panels. These devices come with excellent precision and repeatability. The standard timer relays that are designed these days require very little panel space.



The timer relays work extremely well with different applications that are specific to power distribution and protection. The relays come with wide adjustment ranges with a scale that is easy to read either in 3 or 4 digits according to the model. These timer relays help in increasing the flexibility of the applications, reduce the overall power and maintenance costs. There are relays which are used for general purposes which come in reliable designs with quick replacement options. And there are models that are used for industrial applications and heavier duty applications that work on large loads. These products are made to meet the lifetime industrial control needs of the applications.



Their latest products are the Time counter, Timer Delay, Timer Relay, Quick Connect Couplings, Electronic Motor Couplings, Aluminum Couplings, Morse Couplings and various others. The site offers a detailed description of each and every model in various categories of timer relays couplings and sensors. These products are extremely useful for high-risk applications. The timer relays are also available with features like multiple timing ranges and functions. The company is currently looking for agents and dealers who can promote and sell their factory made products. They are always on a lookout for developing new and more reliable products based on the needs and requirements of the industry.



To know more about timer relay products in detail visit website www.timer-relay.com



About http://www.timer-relay.com

Any Electronics Co., Ltd., www.timer-relay.com based at Iiushi, China are timer relay manufacturers and specialize in relay, counter, socket, programmable timer, programmable digital timer, proximity switch, etc. They not only supply the new products developed but also provide OEM service according to the needs of their clients. They export their products to over 80 countries worldwide including USA, Europe, South East Asia, South Africa, etc.



Media Contact

Any Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Address: Ni’ao Industrial Area, Baishi Yueqing Zhejiang, China 325604

Phone: 86-577-62695889

Email: albert@prc-oem.com

Website: http://www.timer-relay.com/