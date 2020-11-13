Effects of COVID-19 on Recovery with Landmark Recovery on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery, "Effects of COVID-19 on Recovery", with host Zach Crouch, and guests Patty McCarthy and Dr. David Susman. The episode played live on November 17th and can be found at Landmark Recovery Radio .



Host Zach Crouch is joined by Patty McCarthy and Dr. David Susman. Patty McCarthy is the CEO of Faces & Voices of Recovery which is a nonprofit organization that works to ensure recovery community organizations can sustain and adapt peer recovery support services throughout and beyond the COVID-19 crisis. Today Patty and Zach discuss the effects of COVID-19 on the recovery community and how Faces & Voices have helped people gain more access to recovery. Dr. David Susman is a licensed psychologist and Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of Kentucky. He discusses the negative effects of stigma on addiction and how it can be reduced in the future.



