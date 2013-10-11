Effects of Sleep on Health and Well-Being

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently conducted a study linking chronic disease development in patients who receive either too little or too much sleep. This information was also backed-up by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), who encourages patients suffering from these chronic conditions to speak with their doctor to evaluate sleep patterns and quality.



Too little sleep is defined as six hours or less, with too much being defined as ten hours or more in a twenty-four hour period. Diseases linked to either too little or too much sleep included obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and anxiety in adults 45 and older.



“It’s critical that adults aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night to receive the health benefits of sleep, but this is especially true for those battling a chronic condition,” Dr. M.Safwan Badr of the AASM. Common sleep illnesses, such as insomnia and sleep apnea, occur frequently with these conditions and can affect a person’s ability to sleep, as well as their sleep quality.



For those looking to improve both sleep quality and quantity, experts suggest reducing caffeine intake before bed, and those who really struggle should avoid it after their noon meal. Remember that sources of caffeine can include tea, chocolate, and certain medicines. Another suggestion is to watch pre-bedtime meals or snacks. Heavy foods can upset the stomach, and some foods stimulate the body for energy making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.



Also, contrary to popular belief, that nightcap may actually hinder sleep by causing the person to wake up in the middle of the night. Heavy consumption of alcohol can also lead to vivid dreams, which can make on awake the next morning feeling groggy and unrested.



Another important suggestion, which can be applicable for any life change, is to establish a set routine. Falling asleep at the same time each night, and waking up the same time each morning, can help the body find its circadian rhythm; which, overtime, will aid in sleep quantity and quality.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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