Effervescent Packaging Market 2021 : Future Growth and Forecast with Significant Players

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- According to Transparency Market Research's latest market report on the effervescent packaging market for the historical period 2012-2019 and forecast period 2020-2027, the growing demand for pharmaceutical products is likely to drive the demand for effervescent packaging market.

Globally, the revenue generated by the effervescent packaging market has been estimated to be ~US$ 385 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% in terms of value during the forecast period.



Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Effervescent Packaging Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15383



Rising Demand for Maintaining a Healthier Lifestyle is Primarily Responsible for Driving the Global Effervescent Packaging Market



Customers are more inclined towards dietary supplements and hence functional ingredients such as vitamin waters and energy drinks are gaining popularity. The beverages are mostly available in plastic bottles, therefore the demand for effervescent tablets have gained popularity.



This has resulted in less packaging on per portion serving basis compared to that of plastic bottles or metal cans. This is driving the market for effervescent packaging. Moreover, less packaging on a single portion helps to reduce the use of plastics and others petroleum based products.



Effervescent packaging is compact and optimum for storing vitamin tablets, this enhances the portability and customers can carry it anywhere without buying new vitamin drink bottle every time. This results in reduction in footprint on the environment, this is anticipated to fuel the growth of effervescent packaging market.



Tamper-Evident and Moisture Barrier Features are Generating Demand for the Global Effervescent Packaging Market



Preventing external exposure on the products is extremely important to retain its quality. An essential quality when dealing with effervescent product is balancing the humidity. Moisture can leak in the package and cause early dissolvement, less effectiveness and discoloration of the effervescent tablets.

Manufacturers use advanced technologies and techniques that ensure moisture-tight containers which provides protection to the product. In addition, use of desiccant protects the active ingredients in the effervescent packaging. This is anticipated to boost the market demand for effervescent packaging.



Moreover, a tamper evident packaging ensures integrity of the product when it reached the customers and also protects the product from damage while shipment. Since the packaging has retaining spring which ensures shock reduction during transportation. This enables product stability resulting in low damage and simultaneously low margin shrinkage for the manufacturers.



Effervescent Packaging also enhances the branding for premium products and provides the brand owners with an opportunity to enhance their marketing campaign. Furthermore, easy to open and close features which creates convenience are likely to augment the market growth for effervescent packaging in the years to come.

Global Effervescent Packaging Market- Key Findings



Based on primary packaging, blister packaging is likely to witness a high growth amongst the other packaging types with a CAGR of 8.2%, by value.



Paperboard cartons, amongst the other secondary packaging types is anticipated to have more than 85% share in the market by the year 2027 as it is easily available and cost effective for the manufacturers. This is likely to augment the demand for paperboard cartons in Effervescent packaging market.

Among all the end uses of effervescent packaging, dietary supplements and nutraceuticals is likely to witness high growth due to the inclination of consumers towards healthier lifestyle and interest in preventive healthcare.



The global effervescent packaging market is expected to shift from consumption of polyethylene to polypropylene as a raw material in the forecasted period.



North America region is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% due to the strong presence of major players in the market. Whereas, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the Effervescent packaging market with a market share of 40% by the year 2027.



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Effervescent Packaging Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=15383



Global Effervescent Packaging Market – Competition Landscape



As per TMR research, the effervescent packaging market is witnessing consolidated competition with the presence of a large number of key players.



Key companies profiled in the effervescent packaging market report include

Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Amcor Limited

Sanner GmbH

Parekhplast India Ltd.

Oracle Packaging, Inc.

Tower Laboratories, Ltd.

Amerilab Technologies, Inc.

Nutrilo GmbH

Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co., Ltd.



The key players are focussed on North America and European market owing to consistently increasing demand for effervescent packaging in the regions.



Product development activities undertaken by packaging manufacturers in the region are targeted towards major clients in dietary supplements and nutraceuticals markets.

Product developments and new product launches are key trends followed by prominent manufacturers in the Effervescent Packaging Market.



Manufacturers of effervescent packaging products are innovating in terms of effervescent packaging solution in order to open up new market potential in the effervescent packaging market.

For instance, Sanner GmbH presented containers with innovative opening mechanism that prevents children from consumption of effervescent products.



Sanner introduces bio-based plastic packaging to focus on the sustainable needs. The effervescent packaging consists of 90% bio-based raw material. This reduces carbon footprint on the environment. Thus, innovation with raw material and packaging design is trending amongst the manufacturers of effervescent packaging market to expand their businesses.



The global effervescent Packaging Market is consolidated in nature, with key manufacturers focusing on providing innovative solution to cater the market demand for safe, hygienic and quality effervescent packaging solutions.



Read Our Latest Press Release:



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapid-adoption-of-cloud-based-platforms-to-benefit-companies-in-the-global-tax-software-market-whilst-outbreak-of-covid-19-to-accelerate-use-of-digital-platforms-for-tax-filing-processes-tmr-301249303.html



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advantages-of-precise-allocation-of-energy-costs-for-commercial-residential-establishments-spurs-growth-in-electric-sub-meter-market-digital-metering-solutions-witness-substantial-uptick-in-demand—tmr-301243186.html



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scrap-metal-recycling-market-to-emerge-robust-from-headwinds-of-covid-19-market-projected-to-expand-at-notable-6-cagr-from-2020—2030-301239593.html