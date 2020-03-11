Efficient Air Service Helps New Jersey Residents Prepare Their Homes for Spring

Riverdale, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- As winter finally begins to fade into spring in the Northeast, bringing longer days and warmer weather, it's almost time for New Jersey homeowners to switch from heating to cooling their homes. Efficient Air Service, a leading air conditioning service provider in Morris County, Passaic County, Bergen County and the surrounding region, is available for professional HVAC maintenance, repair, and installation work to help ease the transition between seasons.



Air conditioners that have been sitting dormant since the previous summer require some tender loving care to prime them for the many months of hard work ahead. Simply flipping a switch on the first warm, sunny day isn't enough to ensure optimal comfort for a family throughout the spring and summer seasons.



Anything from dirt and debris that has collected around the outside AC unit, to dust and dander that has built up in the air filter, to low levels of refrigerant caused by a leak in the system, can hinder the performance and efficiency of an air conditioner. It can also create air quality problems that make spring allergy season unbearable. Without proper maintenance, a cooling system is vulnerable to premature breakdown, which can be both inconvenient and expensive.



To maximize comfort throughout the spring and summer months, New Jersey homeowners are encouraged to call Efficient Air Service to schedule a seasonal AC tune-up. The company's experienced technicians know how to spot air conditioning problems before they start, and there is no friendlier or more-courteous team of AC specialists anywhere in the region.



Seasonal AC maintenance involves inspecting all components of the cooling system, then cleaning, adjusting, and repairing any worn-out or broken parts. The experts at Efficient Air will perform all of those tasks and clearly communicate any problems they find to the homeowner before doing any repair work. At Efficient Air, the top priority is customer comfort, and to prove it, all of the company's work comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.



To schedule an appointment for air conditioning maintenance or to inquire about indoor air quality services in Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County and the surrounding areas in New Jersey, please contact Efficient Air Service today.



About Efficient Air Service:

Founded in 2005 by Albert M. Balonze Jr., Efficient Air Service has spent more than a decade providing exceptional heating and cooling service to customers throughout Passaic, Bergen, Morris, and Essex Counties in New Jersey. Efficient Air Service is a family-owned and operated company with an unwavering commitment to quality work and customer service that shines through in every residential or commercial repair, maintenance, or installation job they undertake. In fact, the company guarantees its customers 100 percent satisfaction. To experience the Efficient Air Service difference, visit the company website at https://www.efficientairservice.com/.