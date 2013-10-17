Efficient and Effective IDX Broker Software Simplifies Online Property Search for Las Vegas Buyers

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Nathan Nehoraoff has become the latest real estate agent to adopt a customized IDX solution from IDX, Inc., the leading force in transforming professional real estate websites. As a Las Vegas, Nevada realtor, Nehoraoff can help his clients find the best condominium or house in their dream location and perfect price range; and now, the website Nehoraoff hosts can do the same. IDX Broker software extracts raw listing data from the Greater Las Vegas MLS (GLVAR) and seamlessly integrates it onto the search page Nehoraoff employs, giving home seekers an immense database of thorough and detailed area listings to search through.



Nehoraoff can even help guide home seekers further on their real estate journey, thanks to his website and the tools provided to him with IDX Broker. He not only hosts five unique search options to narrow the GLVAR based on the search parameters each potential buyer can customize, but Nehoraoff also provides home seekers with additional features, such as the ability to schedule showings of properties from the convenience of his website. Connecting with listing agents is not the only added benefit; Nehoraoff supports a mortgage calculator and virtual tour options on top of the already thorough and complete search he sponsors online. The IDX solution Nehoraoff has adopted has changed his website for the better and made the online property search a simple and pleasant experience for Las Vegas buyers.



GLVAR listings were once a chore for Nehoraoff to search through, with thousands of properties the task of monitoring price fluctuations and changes in the market was nearly impossible. Now, IDX Broker gives Nehoraoff the freedom to quickly and easily review GLVAR trending data and reports, through an online administrative login page. Nehoraoff can access this, and numerous other tools, to help make his real estate website one of the best places to find Las Vegas homes online. These features, including the ability to edit CSS and global wrappers to design a unique look and professional branding for his online real estate solution, make managing a website simple and fast. Nehoraoff has truly made the right decision personally and professionally by adding IDX Broker software to his real estate website.



About Nathan Nehoraoff

Nathan Nehoraoff is a real estate agent with Triumph Property Management of Las Vegas, Nevada.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .