Efficient Downdraft Welding Tables Now Available at DualDraw

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- DualDraw, one of the world's leading industrial air filtration equipment manufacturers, is now offering the best defense against welding fumes. The company has recently listed an efficient range of technologically savvy downdraft welding tables, along with their specification, on its website.



A spokesperson for DualDraw elaborates, “Among our versatile downdraft tables collection is our flat top downdraft table, which comes with an air filtration designed specifically to maximize versatility while minimizing shop floor space. It is considered to be one of the best pieces of equipment for welding applications, as its unit is configured with a pre-filter, final filter, and washable metal spark arrestor for safety.”



The efficiency of the flat top downdraft table lies in its highly effective air cleaning, air removal and air treatment. The spokesperson adds, “Meeting both OSHA and NFPA standards, the flat top downdraft table style incorporates the patented DualDraw airflow design and comes complete with a filter system configured based on the operator application.”



This industrial dust collection system is available in different sizes, keeping in mind the variation in industries' space. Its full specifications are available at the following link: http://goo.gl/B6CxLQ. Customers can contact DualDraw to request a quote on the product. The company, in turn, promises to provide the most affordable deals on all its products, including the flat top downdraft table.



DualDraw also offers a diverse range of industrial dust collection systems including downdraft booth, walk-in clean air stations, stand alone portable filter systems, self cleaning cartridge collectors, wet dust collectors, etc. All these products meet international standards and their specifications are available at DualDraw.com.



About DualDraw

DualDraw, LLC has been manufacturing air filtration equipment since 1995, their patented, high-quality downdraft tables, downdraft booths, and other air filtration equipment provide thousands of domestic and international customers with safety relief. These products are used by thousands of customers each day across the globe to serve their safety and air quality needs.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.dualdraw.com



Telephone:

Main: 303-853-4083

Sales: 800-977-2125

Fax: 303-853-4086

Headquarters Location

4934 Lima Street

Denver, CO 80239