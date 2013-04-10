Efficient Products of Meen Been Elastomers PVT LTD Makes Them an Efficient Company

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Meen Been Elastomers is a global trading company who are associated with distribution of rubber to different industries they cater. You can call them as one stop solution of every rubber need ranging from Synthetic rubber, natural rubber, and allied chemicals to polyurethanes. Meen Been Elastomers pvt ltd have been serving different industries like tire, automobile, chemical, footwear and the list goes on. They are dominating the market since 1996 and they boast to say that.



They provide you all the elastomers related need under one roof. Their high quality products are not only used by the domestic industries but are also imported to the offshore markets. Their clientele boast of some of the reputed finished rubber products manufacturing companies of the rubber industry. They provide complete logistics as well as technical knowhow to their clients. Meen been elastomers are famous across the globe for its high quality products and services delivered for the last decade. They specialize in executing projects on turnkey basis as well supplying equipments and machinery together with raw materials.



At Meen Been Elastomers they guarantee you high quality rubbers, specialty rubbers, liquid rubbers & cross-linked rubbers, rubber chemicals, yarn & fabric, bead wire at affordable prices. All you are required to do is to let them know about your requirements and they will provide you with complete solutions about it. It is guaranteed that you will be completely satisfied by their products as well services. Finally it would be worthwhile to mention here that they are one of most profitable and successful company in this particular business domain.



