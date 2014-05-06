EfficientLab Launches Updated Work Examiner 3.4 to Provide Most Efficient Experience Yet

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The old adage goes that time is money. In that case, time spent most efficiently will provide the greatest return on investment, but efficiency is known to decrease as businesses increase in size. The psychological phenomenon of Social Loafing, in which the amount of effort put in by each individual decreases the more people are assigned a task, can however be combated effectively with the right tools. EfficientLab provides the most popular and successful of these tools, which subtly guide the workforce to stay focused and achieve goals with a sense of motivation.



The Work Examiner Software helps businesses to monitor computer activity for user individual assessments and keep track of their levels of motivation in real time, with longitudinal reporting. The software also helps to block usage of certain online sites and software programs, as well as track logins for accurate attendance.



The new updated version of the software includes server side stability improvements, an improved User Interface for managers, chrome tracking, fixes for minor permission issues in the previous version, and remote run capabilities for schedule reports to be created without the need for authorization. These small advancements take the software from impressive and helpful to truly seamless.



A spokesperson for EfficientLab explained, “With the new version of Work Examiner has been designed to make small but significant improvements on the previous landmark edition, which took a great leap forward in capability and represented the first true workforce motivation tracker that could not only monitor but improve efficiency of the workforce. Having a single solution that can offer broad-spectrum functionality like this can help businesses become more efficient on both sides of the monitoring process, freeing up managers time to analyze data instead of collecting it, and effecting evidence based changes that can lead to evidence based results.”



About Efficient Lab

Efficient Lab is an independent software vendor. They offer employee monitoring solutions to the world-wide market. Their flagship product is Work Examiner, an employee monitoring solution for organizations with between 1 and 10,000 PCs that implements internet monitoring, web filtering, attendance tracking, computer activity monitoring and program blocking to create disciplined efficiency in the workplace. For more information please visit: http://www.workexaminer.com/