Website Provides Online Previews of Effingham Real Estate

Effingham, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Local realtor harnesses power of the web



Thanks to 21st century information technology, home buying is easier than it has ever been before. More and more realtors are turning to the Internet as a means of publicizing their listings – which helps potential buyers find properties with more ease than ever before.



Heart and Home Realty of Effingham, Illinois, is the latest realtor to take the home search experience online. Effingham realtors Matt and Mandee Hirtzel – the owners of Heart and Home Realty – have embraced the power of the web in order to help Effingham real estate buyers find their dream properties.



The Heart and Home realty site features image galleries of local Effingham properties that are presently available for sale – and all the click of a single button on a property listing. Property listings include all the vital information that buyers are looking for – bedrooms/baths, square footage, public school information, and other notable features about the property.



The site also features helpful information for potential home buyers, as well as useful tools, such as a mortgage and loan calculator. Local market trends, and other important demographic information about local areas are also included.



About Heart and Home Realty

Heart and Home Realty was started in 2011 by Matt and Mandee Hirtzel in order to help serve customers in the Effingham Country area when it comes to real estate. The husband and wife team are continually looking to reach out to new buyers and sellers to give them the attention that a hometown-based realtor can offer.