"Effortless Weight Loss" E-Book Free on Amazon.com (5/11-5/15)

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- The book recounts Alix Friedman’s move from Southern California to Jerusalem and her discovery of weight loss secrets almost by accident. Living in the center of a busy city, where owning a car was more trouble than it is worth, led to more walking and eventually to other forms of exercise, in her case swimming. In addition, she gives tips for increasing physical activity, even for those who live in suburbs or in places where the weather is not conducive to walking outdoors.



The weight loss diet she adopted was the result of living steps from a huge fruit and vegetable market, Machane Yehuda, and far from the popular supermarket chains. This necessitated an increased consumption of fresh produce and grains and a decreased reliance on processed foods.



About Alix Friedman

First and foremost Alix Friedman is a former couch potato and a former omnivore. She now describes herself as a six-day a week vegan. Born in Manhattan, Alix has lived in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Paris, Brussels, Greater Los Angeles and Jerusalem. A perennial student at heart she holds a Ph.D. in French Medieval Literature as well as degrees in Library Science and Clinical Psychology.



Alix’s interest in healthy eating was sparked during her years as Librarian at MLK Middle School, home to the famous Edible School Yard, where every student worked in both kitchen and garden within the curricular framework.



Although retired, she maintains a busy schedule -studying Hebrew (her fourth language) and Jewish topics, writing and swimming. Her areas of research include senior health especially exercise and nutrition. She currently lives in Jerusalem with her partner and two dogs.



Effortless Weight Loss is a quick read, includes a few healthy recipes, and some basic exercise tips. Readers have described it as witty, down-to-earth, a no-frills guide to becoming and staying thin.



