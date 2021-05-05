Effortlessly Migrate from QuickBooks Enterprise to QuickBooks Accountant, Online, Pro or Premier with No Loss of Data

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- QuickBooks Enterprise is ideal for multi-site businesses or fixed-asset-heavy businesses. Enterprise users find that they can set their own policies for capitalization of assets.



Enterprise suits businesses with multiple locations, complex manufacturing or inventory management processes, and mid-sized businesses with large revenues and a large customer base.



Enterprise is the most expensive of the QuickBooks suite and supports up to thirty users. It also replaces the 14,500 line data limitation of the other two versions with a 1m limit. QuickBooks Enterprise costs a minimum annual fee of $1,577. QuickBooks Enterprise can accommodate up to 30, as well as provides 14 predefined user roles. Enterprise also allows for individual user permissions to control access for up to 115 different activities. "Most business are not aware that the Enterprise version of QuickBooks is needed if they exceed 14,500 products, customers or vendors," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



QuickBooks Enterprise is available in the Silver, Gold, and Platinum versions. The Silver version includes the QuickBooks Enterprise software, U.S.-based customer support, online backup data storage, and advanced reporting, while Gold includes all of the features of Silver, plus QuickBooks Desktop Payroll Enhanced and QuickBooks Enterprise Platinum additionally offers advanced inventory and advanced reporting.



The three options, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, are priced at $175 per month, $206 per month, and $373.69 respectively per month for one user. The price for each plan increases with added users.



"If you are looking for cost-effective solutions and don't need the more advanced features of Enterprise, QuickBooks Pro or Premier may just be the right fit for your business," Rocha added.



E-Tech, a leading North American QuickBooks data repair and migration service, specializes in the seamless transition from QuickBooks Enterprise to QuickBooks Accountant, Online, Pro/ Premier, or QuickBooks for Mac, without any loss of data. The service includes conversion of all lists, transactions, custom templates, users, payroll data and service subscriptions, included with a service guarantee.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Enterprise Conversion Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-enterprise-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



