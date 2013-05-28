eFlip Standard Is New E-Publishing Tool Promises to Benefit Publishers, Authors, and Online Stores

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- A growing flipbook software provider, eFlip Software Co. Ltd., has announced the release of eFlip Standard , an e-publishing tool that allows users to convert PDF, Microsoft Word, and OpenOffice files into page turning e-books. The software is a great tool for designing unique e-books quickly, without any specialized publishing or graphics experience. It is especially suited for digital publishing businesses, in addition to self-publishing authors and online e-book stores.



There are several innovative features for page flip book publishing. First, the user can create page flip effects for any imported file, adding a unique and engaging quality seemingly unusual to the computing industry. The software can perform this function automatically once the files are uploaded. Also, the software makes it easy to publish digital books online so they can be read on the Web or a mobile device or tablet. It is therefore more convenient for readers to see the content while on the go or from anywhere.



High levels of volume are supported by the software. Publishers can take advantage of batch convert mode so that multiple files can be converted to page flipping e-books at one time. If they are busy companies with people tasked with many responsibilities, this feature lets them create or upgrade large numbers of e-books each day. While supporting and managing a high workflow demand, the software also offers security features. Users can set passwords or watermarks in order to prevent unauthorized use of the e-book.



The ability to save projects is another valuable asset of the software. The PDF to flippingbook conversion settings and images are contained in each project. These settings and more can be saved for future use. In fact, this function enables people to manage several projects at once. All data are safely stored and retrieved when the user wants to continue working on the file.



In addition, users and businesses are at an advantage with the option to output flipbooks in many ways. These can be shared as Flash, .exe, HTML, .zip, and. App files and more, plus sent to readers via email, CD, or as a posting on a website or social media page.



Customization features include templates and backgrounds in addition to the ability to add brand information, logos, colors, and icons.



For more information on the software and its new features, please go to http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/



About eFlip Software Co. Ltd.

Established in 2009, eFlip Software Co. Ltd. provides digital publishing software for converting ordinary files into 3D page flipping e-books. The company formed and developed out of various supporting policies and programs by the government in China. It is now recognized as a leading consumer software provider and regularly updates its software tools while providing expert customer service.



Contact:

eFlip Software Co. Ltd.

Email: pr@pageflippdf.com

Website: http://www.pageflippdf.com/