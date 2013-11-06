eFreedom Brings Business Owners and Experts Together

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- For many Americans starting a business is their ultimate dream. Maybe they have an idea for a product they want to sell, or they might have an idea for an innovative new way to approach selling products to consumers, but not every entrepreneur knows how to get from the idea stage to making the business a reality. Kevin Harrington and Cherif Medawar founded eFreedom as a way to offer expert advice to budding entrepreneurs so that these idea people can take hold of their dreams.



When a business owner starts out it the process can be overwhelming, especially if they are not familiar with the terms used in modern business. While the entrepreneur understands everything they need to know about their product, they do not always know how to develop a brand or a marketing strategy that will attract new business. Getting access to experts in these fields has not been easy, as there are many choices out there, but so many of these choices are not able to follow through on what they promise. At the eFreedom seminar, business owners will be surrounded by expert consultants in marketing, finance and management that have been vetted to ensure they are the best in the region.



The advice and expertise offered by the panelists, including Kevin Harrington and Cherif Medawar, in addition to the guidance offered by the consultants, will be more than enough to make certain that business owners are able to get their business started on the right foot. Soon afterwards entrepreneurs should see growth and development in their business that they had never dreamed possible before.



Entrepreneurs who are interested in the seminar need to register at http://www.efreedom2013.com . It only takes a few minutes to register for the free seminar, but business owners will gain a lifetime of knowledge.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.efreedom2013.com to register for the free two-hour seminar.