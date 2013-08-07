eFreedom Brings Training Seminars to Aid the Development of New Business

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Since 2008 there has been little but doom and gloom about the economy, and entrepreneurs have felt that the economic climate was too risky to open a new venture. The fear is crippling, and potential entrepreneurs lose time and money because they do not feel they have what it takes to transform their dream into a reality. Most of this fear comes from potential entrepreneurs who do not know how to proceed and turn their vision into a reality, but Kevin Harrington and Cherif Medawar offer a solution that will empower entrepreneurs to move forward.



The free seminar, eFreedom: Get The Entrepreneurial Edge, is a two-hour program that will teach business owners and potential business owners the basics that will help them make a successful company. At the seminar, they will learn the stages that every business goes through, and how to transition from one stage to the next. This will empower the business owner to take control over their company and maximize their efficiency.



Another key lesson learned at eFreedom deal with the use of technology and tools to grow the business. There are a lot of operations and marketing technology firms that promise they have what a business needs in order to grow, and at eFreedom, business owners will learn how to evaluate their needs and get the technology that can fill those needs. Business owners will also learn about scaling and how to raise capital for the business as it grows and expands.



Education is power, and educating business owners gives them the power that they need to move forward with their business plans. Kevin Harrington and Cherif Medawar bring decades of experience and expertise in business development to hopeful entrepreneurs through the eFreedom seminars. The two-hour program is well worth the time for anyone who is interested in growing or starting their own business and gaining the freedom that owning a company offers.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.efreedom2013.com to register for the free two-hour seminar.