eFreedom Offers Preview of Kevin Harrington's Newest Book

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Starting a business in the modern world can seem overwhelming for so many entrepreneurs. The days of simply opening a shop and advertising in the yellow pages are long over, and it can be difficult for people who want to open their own business to know where to begin. Kevin Harrington, one of the original “sharks” on ABC’s hit series “Shark Tank” is now offering a free business seminar that can help small business owners understand the challenges of the twenty-first century business climate, and help those business owners get started.



Kevin Harrington, of eFreedom , has years of experience growing and developing businesses, and he can offer entrepreneurs expertise in the areas of branding, marketing and streamlining the business so that money spent on the company is maximized. In addition to Kevin Harrington, attendees to the seminar will get expert advice from Cherif Medawar on how to progress through the six stages of a business, and how to prevent stagnation in one stage of the process. Business owners will learn what it takes not only to be successful right now, but what they will need to do to repeat the success in the future.



People who are interested in attending the seminar should register at www.efreedom2013.com , and the process of registering will only take a few minutes. People who register online are also eligible to download a preview copy of Kevin Harrington’s newest book, Act Now!: How To Turn Ideas Into Million-Dollar Products. This added bonus should only serve to entice people to see what Kevin Harrington has to offer, and demonstrate to business owners why they need to attend the seminar.



Business owners will find that attending this free business seminar will do more for their company than hours of private business consulting. With their combined experience and expertise, Kevin Harrington and Cherif Medawar provide outstanding guidance and mentorship to budding entrepreneurs who have nowhere else to turn.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.efreedom2013.com to register for the free two-hour seminar.