eFreedom Presents the Entrepreneurial Edge

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The modern business world is extremely cut-throat and it is essential that business owners take every advantage that they can find in order to grow their business. Many entrepreneurs are simply too timid, and they allow opportunities to pass them by, and they lose the chance to place a stranglehold over a product or a market. Kevin Harrington and Cherif Medawar seek to give entrepreneurs the tools that they need to use a killer business instinct.



The eFreedom seminar offered by Kevin Harrington and Cherif Medawar is a free two-hour talk that covers the steps that business owners can take to start their business and make it thrive. One of the most important things that business owners will learn is how to assess which step in their business is in development process. The strategies provided at the seminar will enable business owners to prevent stagnation and harness the power of their ideas so that the time and money they invest in their company are being utilized at the highest level.



At the end of the seminar, business owners should walk away feeling that they have developed the “Entrepreneurial Edge”. This “edge” includes knowing how to approach new business challenges as they arise and how to convert opportunities into sales. Business owners will learn what it takes to differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace, as well as what they need to become experts in their chosen field. Business owners will also find dozens of marketing, finance and consulting specialists that can provide specific information for the business that will speed the process of growth and expansion.



Business owners, whether they are just starting out or someone who has been running a company for years, will find something new to learn at the seminar. Registration is free, and it takes just minutes to sign up for the talk at www.efreedom2013.com . Space is limited, so it is important to register as soon as possible.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.efreedom2013.com to register for the free two-hour seminar.