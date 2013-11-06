eFreedom Shows Entrepreneurs How to Control Their Own Business

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Business owners face a lot of challenges when they start a new company, but one of the biggest challenges is controlling the business, instead of the business controlling the owner. All too often businesses fail because the entrepreneur is too caught up in the day-to-day activities of the company, and they lose sight of why they ever opened a company to begin with. This burnout can be prevented, if a business owner understands the process of developing a business and what needs to happen to take a company from one stage to another. Cherif Medawar of eFreedom is now offering a free business seminar to tackle these issues and more.



For decades Cherif Medawar has been involved in commercial real estate purchasing and development all over the United States. With DVDs and seminars, Cherif Medawar has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs to start on their own business by providing them the basic tools that they need to get started. The eFreedom seminars offer the same level of insight, with the addition of Medawar’s new Six Stages of Business development.



The seminar, co-lead by Kevin Harrington of “Shark Tank” fame, helps business owners take their business through each step of the business growth process. In step one Medawar discusses how ideas become the entrepreneur’s dream. Step two warns the business owner about what can happen when the dream becomes a nightmare. Through steps three through five, business owners will learn the skills that they need to take the reins of their business and keep control over the company. Over time the business owner will be able to take a step back and finally enjoy the fruits of their labor, rather than wasting their time on a stagnant business.



Interested business owners need to register at www.efreedom2013.com , where they will find information about the dates and locations of these free business seminars. Since the seminar is only two hours, and it does not cost anything to attend, there is no reason why entrepreneurs should not take the time to attend.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.efreedom2013.com to register for the free two-hour seminar.