EFT Training Centre Teaches New Technique for Stress, Anxiety and Trauma

The EFT Training Centre led by EFT Master Trainer Peter Donn announces their forthcoming training in Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) in London on Wed 3 July 2013. The Centre is dedicated to bring the advantages of Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) to the lives of people, empowering them to handle life's stresses and upsets in new and powerful ways.



The technique, popularly known as EFT (or “EFT Tapping”), has been growing rapidly over the past decade or more by word of mouth due to its apparent simplicity yet ability to achieve major mental and emotional shifts in people in ways that many of its users find extraordinary. In fact research is gradually proving the overwhelming anecdotal evidence to be accurate in its claims.



This technique, originating from a clinical psychologist in the USA, involves tapping on a small number of acupuncture points whilst focusing on anything distressing. The result is that the upset gently releases leaving the individual feeling peaceful and centered. Even though the process is gentle, the results can be profound.



The EFT Training Centre’s owner and trainer Peter Donn says: “EFT still amazes me after almost a decade using it. People come to me because they feel stuck and using EFT they can start to feel shifts sometimes within a few minutes. EFT works by peeling away emotions layer by layer and its users can often find themselves going back to a connected past event. They can then work to release that. The same technique can be used to tackle fears, phobias, anxiety, life blocks, performance blocks, weight loss, relationships challenges and many other areas of life that need improving or enlivening.”



Now, those living in the London area will have the opportunity to learn EFT in one day in July for self-help, with an option to learn more advanced material over the following two days. Peter says “These workshop days are often life changing for people. Not only it is a deeply healing experience but they get to go away with a technique for life, enabling them to take charge of their emotional wellbeing.” Peter is also keen to add that some people will still need the assistance of mental health professionals for their issues however for most people EFT helps empower them in almost any area of life so they can achieve their full potential”.



The EFT Training Centre’s EFT training in London takes place on Wed 3rd July (Level 1) and Thu 4th & Fri 5th July (Level 2) from 9 to 6:15 each day. The price is £135 for Level 1, with an earlybird price option if the deposit of £50 is paid by 6th June 2013. Peter says that there are a limited number of seats on this inspirational and life changing workshop and those who are interested should book early. Individuals can register for the EFT workshop in London by going to: http://www.eft-courses.org.uk/eft-training-london-tapping.html.



The EFT Training Centre, under the guidance of trainers Tamara and Peter Donn, has been running accredited EFT trainings since 2007. Peter Donn has been working in this field for over a decade, working with over 1000 individuals with many conditions and issues. He, along with Tamara Donn who assists at most trainings, conducts training programs both in the UK and abroad and is organizing the London training session for which registration is going on currently. They are also running trainings in September 2013 in Hertfordshire and New York, USA.



