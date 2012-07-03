EFX Supports NobleHeroes: Wristbands Benefit Fallen Police Officers

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- NobleHeroes Foundation, Inc., the leading provider of assistance to injured and disabled first responders, today announced EFX Performance is donating 20% of the proceeds from their EFX Police Silicone Sport Wristbands to NobleHeroes Foundation, Inc.



“It’s an honor to be chosen as a featured charity by EFX Performance,” said Jason Muenzer, President and Founder, NoblesHeroes Foundation, Inc. “Right now we have more officers needing assistance than we have resources to support. The sale of these police department wristbands will give us the funds to provide help for those families in need.”



“EFX Performance is excited to join forces with NobleHeroes Foundation to help promote financial and social assistance for Police Officers nationally. It is a great cause that can really make a difference to those who serve and protect our lives,” said Randy Largent, CEO.



EFX Performance has raised over $200,000 for charities since 2009. Wristbands can be purchased at www.EFXUSA.com.



About NobleHeroes Foundation

Established in 2007, NobleHeroes Foundation, Inc. is a national non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing financial and social assistance to severely injured and disabled police officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and their families. The Foundation is also working to recognize and honor these public safety officials who suffered life-changing events in the line of duty. For more information, visit www.NobleHeroes.org, Like on www.Facebook.com/NobleHeroes and follow on Twitter@NobleHeroes.



About EFX Performance

Founded in 2009 and based in Orange County, California, EFX Performance, Inc. arranges for the manufacturing, licensing and distribution of holographic performance technology throughout the world. EFX holographic performance technology is embedded in a line of products including wristbands, necklaces, insoles and clothing that are worn on the body. EFX products are worn by people from all walks of life including professional and amateur athletes, performers, celebrities, military personnel, and senior citizens. EFX products are available for sale online, at major sporting and public events, and through a network of retail locations in more than 30 countries.



