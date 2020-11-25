EG Dental Offering Premier Yet Affordable Cross-Border Tijuana Dentistry Services

Tijuana, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- EG Dental is pleased to present a wide variety of general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry services. For those who are looking for high quality dental work on a budget, this is the place to be. A lot of cross-border patients visit this clinic in Mexico for affordable dental services. The team here consists of qualified and experienced dentists just like the dentists in the North of the border. But these dentists offer their services at one third of the cost when compared to the expensive dental clinics. With the same technology, state-of-the-art equipment and high-quality materials, these dentists promise on quality and not inflate their prices.



The other attractive feature of EG Dental is their location and facilities. They are located off the main section of Zona Rio and closer to other medical facilities. This ultra-modern clinic is well equipped, maintains hygiene standards and above all offer ultimate customer service. They also offer guarantee on all their services and materials. A failed implant or a crown will be replaced by the Tijuana dentists at no cost. The team also works alongside reputed dental lamps to design the best prosthetic devices.



