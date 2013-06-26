EGE Group Srl Partners with Cities Reference for Kigo Vacation Rentals Workshop

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Following the success of the first Kigo Vacation Rentals Workshop, the team is pleased to announce the second one in Paris on June 26th. Partnering up with Cities Reference, the co-founder of Cities Reference, Guglielmo Parasporo, will be one of the presenters. Places are limited, but there are still some free tickets available if one wants to register their agency and discuss the biggest issues and innovations within the online travel industry today.



Cities Reference is experts at vacation rental and apartment rental programs. This vacation rental training event for apartment owners in Paris is their way to reach out to more people and help them make the right arrangements for their property. The company started back in 1996 as Roman Reference and is headquartered in Rome. Since 2006, they merged all websites under the common parent site of Cities Reference for vacation rentals in several capital cities worldwide. The whole operation is run by EGE group Srl incorporated in Rome, Italy.



“We sell vacation rentals apartments online since 1997 and are now dealing with vacation rentals in over 220 destinations throughout Europe and the USA. We practice transparency. The prices you see online are final and all-inclusive of taxes and commissions. No hidden fees, all you see is a variable allowance for the utilities which is more meant to nudge the clients toward an Eco sustainable attitude than to overcharge them in anyway. Our mission statement is Sustainability and all our practices and procedures reflect that”, says Guglielmo Parasporo.



The much awaited event held on June 26th will open up with an overview from Kigo CEO Shawn Convery and is followed by a discussion on ‘How to Maximise the Marketing Potential of Data and Analytics’. The attendees will then be broken up in to groups to discuss key industry issues like SEO for vacation rentals agencies, how to maximize your email marketing and how to get the most out of analytics, and many more with co-founder of Cities Reference, Guglielmo Parasporo. Once the workshops are complete, each group will then present their conclusions to the rest of the groups. Post this, there will be a networking break that will work like the perfect opportunity to meet others in the business and build valuable connections to help grow a vacation rental business.



For more information, please visit http://www.citiesreference.com

.

Media Contact:

Contact: Guglielmo Parasporo

Address: Via dei capocci 94

City Rome

Zip Code: 00184

Phone 39-0648903612

Mail: info@citiesreference.com