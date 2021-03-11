New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Egg Replacers market was valued at USD 920.69 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 1320.69 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.29%. Egg replacer is a commercial powdered product developed explicitly as a substitute for eggs in baking, or it may be an ingredient or combination of ingredients that work to replicate the action of eggs in a recipe. The shifting products and interest from eggs to plant-based egg alternatives induced by various factors, including some considerations that are more related to consumers and others that are of remarkable importance to food makers. While many of these factors are arguably crucial to both groups, they have been organized into predominantly consumer-driven considerations and mostly food manufacturer-driven considerations below. Notably, there are virtually no consumers who seek out it as a central component in processed foods. At the same time, there are many kinds of consumers who explicitly seek out egg-free labels.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By application, the market has been categorized into Bakery & Confectionery, Savories, Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads among others. The sauces, dressings & spreads segment is projected to have the highest growth rate as egg replacers are widely being used in these applications owing to their better emulsification and binding properties.



Nutrition Facts panel so that it is always visible to buyers, removing the cholesterol by replacing eggs with a plant-based egg alternative can render products significantly more attractive to health-conscious consumers. Food manufacturer-driven considerations handling and storage Liquid products are frequently used in the food industry but are highly fragile and have a short shelf life and thus must be quickly used once the container has been opened, thereby increasing the waste associated with using liquid egg products.



The dairy protein segment is projected to be the largest market in 2017 among all other ingredients. Dairy proteins are enhanced with nutrients and offer properties like that of eggs. An increase in the usage of dairy proteins as an emulsifier, binding, and foaming agents in various bakery, sauces, and dressing applications has been driving its demand over the last few decades.



The United States food industry is fascinated by aspects such as consumer demand, allergen reduction, improved food safety, healthier nutritional profiles.



Glanbia(Ireland) acquires SlimFast(US) for USD 350 million in the year 2018, SlimFast has a strong position in formats including ready to drink (RTD) and ready to mix (RTM) powder products as well as a new 'Advanced Nutrition' range which includes high-protein, high fiber, gluten-free meal replacement shakes and smoothies. The agreement will help Glanbia's strategic ambition to extend the reach to the nutrition portfolio to match with the consumer needs



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Egg Replacers market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Egg Replacers market are listed below:



Cargill (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Kerry Group (Ireland), and Corbion (Netherlands).



Ingredient (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Dairy Protein



Starch



Algal Flour



Soy-Based Products



Others



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Plant



Animal



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Dry



Liquid



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Bakery& Confectionery



Savories



Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads



Others



Radical Features of the Egg Replacers Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Egg Replacers market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Egg Replacers industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Egg Replacers Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Egg Replacers Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Egg Replacers Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Egg Replacers Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Increase in Consumer Awareness Regarding Healthy Eating Habits



4.4.1.2. Increasing Adoption of Vegan Diet in Developed Economies



4.4.1.3. Avian Flu Outbreak



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Egg-Based Foods and Egg Consumption



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Egg Replacers Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter\'s



4.8. Egg Replacers PESTEL Analysis



Continued…



