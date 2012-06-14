Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Synopsis: ReportReserve Research's ""EGIS Pharmaceuticals Plc: Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Company Profile & SWOT Report"" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""EGIS Pharmaceuticals Plc: Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Company Profile & SWOT Report"" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about ""EGIS Pharmaceuticals Plc""



ReportReserve Research's ""EGIS Pharmaceuticals Plc: Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Company Profile & SWOT Report"" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. ReportReserve Research strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about ""EGIS Pharmaceuticals Plc"" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of ""EGIS Pharmaceuticals Plc""

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

EGIS Pharmaceuticals Plc (EGIS) is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The company is principally focused on the development of human pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cardiovascular, central nervous system, respiratory and digestive system disorders. The company sells its products in several countries across the world through its subsidiary companies network. EGIS predominantly operates in the Eastern Europe and has presence across countries such as Russia, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The company is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary."



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/egis-pharmaceuticals-plc-pharmaceuticals-and-healthcare-company-profile-and-swot-report-report-541005