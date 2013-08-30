EgoPay Launches Recurring Payments and Merchant Directory to Support Client Networking

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Online currency has provided a rapid acceleration in business dealings, as physical currency in modern banking is still subject to restrictions that make instantaneous transfer impossible, which in turn creates cashflow issues that generate a feedback loop of managerial headaches. EgoPay is an online payment gateway that allows individuals to transfer their material funds into stable online currency and use it flexibly and on demand at any time of the day or night. They have recently upgraded their software to allow users to easily set up recurring payments (https://www.egopay.com/blog/recurring-payments-a-new-service-from-egopay/).



Recurring payments are ideal for those who have regular clients, customers or business partners to whom they transfer a set amount in order to receive a pre-agreed service or resource. Thanks to the instant nature of online currency, this means no hold ups in the supply chain owing to red tape.



EgoPay have also launched their new merchant database that offers a platform to their clients that is delineated by industry, so that companies can keep an eye on their competition within their field as well as find other service providers they may need. The site also offers a high risk merchant account for online businesses including gambling, online dating, content and software providers, meaning all businesses can have access to the new feature set.



A spokesperson for EgoPay explained, “We at EgoPay have done all we can to develop our software since its creation, and this represents simply the next step in our continuing journey to provide unbeatable service and value to our clients. Our merchant account directory is an open resource for the public and for our clients to see who else is working with us to make their businesses thrive and to discover potential service providers and business partners. It also helps their sites rank favorably on Google within their industries. It is just one of the ways in which we reward our users.”



About EgoPay

EgoPay is an online payment service provider that offers top quality and security to their customers. They regularly invest a lot of money in the development and improvement of their services and products and are always innovating as new opportunities emerge. The company also provide high risk merchant accounts for dynamic online businesses. For more information, please visit: https://www.egopay.com/