Egypt Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Egypt Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 provides key market data on the Egypt Cardiovascular Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within ten market categories Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiovascular Surgery, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiac Assist Devices and External Defibrillators. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Cardiovascular Devices market categories Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiovascular Surgery, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiac Assist Devices and External Defibrillators.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within ten market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the ten market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Egypt Cardiovascular Devices market.
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation , St. Jude Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sorin S.p.A., Cordis Corporation and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Egypt Cardiovascular Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
Medtronic, Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation St. Jude Medical, Inc. Abbott Laboratories Sorin S.p.A. Cordis Corporation Biotronik SE & Co. KG Terumo Corporation MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG Biosense Webster, Inc. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation C. R. Bard, Inc. AGA Medical Holdings, Inc. Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. GE Healthcare Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. Eurocor GmbH Biosensors International Group, Ltd. Philips Healthcare Welch Allyn Inc. OSI Systems, Inc. Cardiac Science Corporation Schiller AG B. Braun Melsungen AG Thoratec Corporation Zoll Medical Corporation Berlin Heart GmbH ev3 Inc. Teleflex Incorporated HeartWare International, Inc. Opto Circuits India Limited Nihon Kohden Corporation CareFusion Corporation Covidien plc Cook Medical Incorporated
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/91595/egypt-cardiovascular-devices-investment-opportunities-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2018.html