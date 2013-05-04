"Egypt Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "Egypt Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- BMI View: Egypt's consumer electronics market is forecast to expand 10.3% in US dollar terms in 2013, reaching a total value of US$3.908bn. The rate of growth will be slower than in 2012, despite a number of positive trends affecting the market, which include the declining price of computing hardware, such as laptops and tablets. Meanwhile the handset market is rapidly evolving: vendors are increasingly bringing feature phones and smartphones with attractive features to price points that appeal to the mass market in Egypt. Both these trends will be in force over the medium term. However, in 2013 the economic environment will be a drag on the market. Unemployment remains stubbornly high at 14% in 2013, while tighter control of government spending means further rises in public sector wages are unlikely. That said, real GDP growth is still forecast to reach 3.5% in 2013, before improving to above 5% from 2014 to 2017.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$837mn in 2012 to US$852mn in 2013, +1.8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to slower economic growth and currency depreciation. Computer market remains fundamentally strong with low PC penetration, but falling prices and growing demand.
AV Sales: US$377mn in 2012 to US$416mn in 2013, +10.5% in US dollar terms. Flat-screen TV sets the main driver of growth.
Handset sales: US$2.3bn in 2012 to US$2.6bn in 2013, +13% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms remains unchanged, with aggressive promotions and Chinese imports expected to result in continued price pressure.
Risk/Reward Rating
Egypt's score was 38.1 out of 100, which gave it last and 10th place in our latest MEA CE RRR table. BMI expects Egypt to attain a higher ranking over time due to the growth potential of its market, particularly in regions outside Cairo, where distribution and retail infrastructures are currently underdeveloped.
