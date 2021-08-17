Egypt Cosmetic Market with Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis : Top Key Players: Skin Food, Loreal International, Avon Products, Inc., the Procter & Gamble Company

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- Egypt Cosmetic Market was accounted for US$ 12.48 Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027, to account for US$ 19.65 Bn in 2027



The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public-private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Egypt Cosmetic Market.



Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Egypt Cosmetic Market in 2020.



The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2021-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2020 & 2021-2027.



This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Egypt Cosmetic Market.



Global Egypt Cosmetic Market Scope and Segment



Egypt Cosmetic Market is segmented by Type, and by Distribution Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Egypt Cosmetic Market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2021-2027.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Revlon, Inc.

Kao Corporation

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Skin Food

Loreal International

Avon Products, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever PLC.

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.



Egypt Cosmetic Market Breakdown Data by Type

Makeup & Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Skin & Sun Care

Hair Care

Deodorants



Egypt Cosmetic Market Breakdown Data by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores (Beauty & Drug Stores)

Large & Small Retail Stores (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, and Others)

Online



Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Egypt Cosmetic Market is analyzed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).



The key regions covered in the Egypt Cosmetic Market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



