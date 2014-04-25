Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Food and Drink Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Despite the relative near-term weakness of its food and drink market on account of the wider political and

economic situation, Egypt's core demographics continue to offer encouraging prospects for the world's

major fast-moving consumer goods companies. Egypt is also arguably the cultural hub of the Arab world

and doubles as an excellent gateway to the wider North African and Sub-Saharan African regions. We

believe that no other country in the Arab world can match Egypt's long-term potential, which is why many

of the world's largest consumer companies will very likely be increasing, rather than cutting back, their

investment in the country.

Our country risk team holds a moderately bullish view on the Egyptian economy and its consumer, mainly

predicated on the expectation for continued improvements in political stability as well as the impact of low

base effects. Our baseline scenario sees the economy expanding 2.7% in FY2014 and 4.2% in FY2015

(fiscal year running from July-June), up from 1.9% in FY2013.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153165/egypt-food-and-drink-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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