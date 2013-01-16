Egypt Infrastructure Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Construction market report from Business Monitor International: "Egypt Infrastructure Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- BMI View: Once the fog of revolution has cleared, we expect a young and growing population to support a strong 6.25% real growth between 2013 and 2016. However, with the above in mind, we highlight that the sheer breadth of projects currently under consideration will require a huge investment drive, and will be almost wholly reliant on FDI. As such, although we believe that growth will pick up from 2013 and that ambitious plans to encourage investment pose an upside risk to our forecast, we note that the pace of development will be restrained by issues pertaining to financing.
Construction activity has suffered throughout 2012, in line with our expectations, and we expect the industry to face continued challenges in the months ahead. Q112 data revealed that the construction sector underwent a 9.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) contraction and overall we estimate that sector contracted by around 6.0% in 2012.
