Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Insurance Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
As of early 2014, political developments continue to dominate the newsflow from Egypt. If past
experience is any guide, they will have little impact on an insurance sector that could reasonably be
described as being resilient - but far from dynamic. Stability, at a low level, has been the key feature of nonlife
penetration for years. Life density has continued to rise over the last two years - in spite of the Arab
Spring - but also remains at levels that are miniscule by most standards. The government-directed reform
and restructuring of state-owned giant Misr Insurance Holdings and, indeed, the entire sector, has
delivered some benefits. However, the limitations of, and challenges facing, that company continue to
constrain the development of insurance in Egypt.
BMI's new insurance report format provides forecasts of the life and non-life markets, including gross and
net premiums, reinsurance premiums and assets. Moreover, it provides forecasts for key growth drivers such
as vehicle fleet size, demographic factors and private health expenditure. The report also contains a
comprehensive breakdown of the non-life insurance market, providing forecasts for motor and transport
insurance, property, personal accident, health, general liability and credit insurance. Finally, the new report
offers a detailed breakdown of the life and non-life competitive landscapes, covering the top companies
present in each segment by premiums and market share.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153166/egypt-insurance-report-q2-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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