Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Insurance Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

As of early 2014, political developments continue to dominate the newsflow from Egypt. If past

experience is any guide, they will have little impact on an insurance sector that could reasonably be

described as being resilient - but far from dynamic. Stability, at a low level, has been the key feature of nonlife

penetration for years. Life density has continued to rise over the last two years - in spite of the Arab

Spring - but also remains at levels that are miniscule by most standards. The government-directed reform

and restructuring of state-owned giant Misr Insurance Holdings and, indeed, the entire sector, has

delivered some benefits. However, the limitations of, and challenges facing, that company continue to

constrain the development of insurance in Egypt.

BMI's new insurance report format provides forecasts of the life and non-life markets, including gross and

net premiums, reinsurance premiums and assets. Moreover, it provides forecasts for key growth drivers such

as vehicle fleet size, demographic factors and private health expenditure. The report also contains a

comprehensive breakdown of the non-life insurance market, providing forecasts for motor and transport

insurance, property, personal accident, health, general liability and credit insurance. Finally, the new report

offers a detailed breakdown of the life and non-life competitive landscapes, covering the top companies

present in each segment by premiums and market share.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153166/egypt-insurance-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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