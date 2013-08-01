Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Egypt Insurance Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Key Insights And Key Risks

Thanks, in part, to the political unrest that has swept Egypt more or less continuously since early 2011, the

insurance sector has moved from an era of growth to one of stagnation. Prior to late 2010, the outlook had

looked promising. Life density was growing quite steadily. The substantial private insurance funds, which

provide basic protection-type products - had underpinned the growth of the sector in years where demand

for more sophisticated products had consolidated. Although non-life penetration had been contracting, the

overall growth of the economy meant that non-life premiums rose steadily in absolute terms. By combining

three state-owned insurance companies and one state-owned reinsurer under the aegis of Misr Insurance

Holding Company, the government could reasonably hope to achieve meaningful synergy benefits for one

of the Middle East's largest composite insurance groups. As is not the case in most other countries in the

region, there were no restrictions on foreign participation in the industry. Nor was the non-life segment

characterised by cut-throat competition which had crimped profitability for most players.

As of mid-2013, it appears that the insurance sector was able to absorb the substantial claims and losses

arising from the civil unrest of early 2011. However, most of the other newsflow in recent months has been

disappointing. The limited data that has been published suggests that, overall, growth in premiums over the

last year or so has been slow. There seems to have been no obvious progress towards regulatory or

legislative changes that would revive bancassurance, promote health insurance or encourage the private

health funds. Nor has there been any apparent progress towards removing the impediments that hinder the

development of Egypt's embryonic takaful sector.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138441/egypt-insurance-report-q3-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###